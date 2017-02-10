PTPTN borrowers at six public universities to receive loan funds from Feb 24

Borrowers of the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loans at six public universities will receive their money from Feb 24. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Borrowers of the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) loans at six public universities will receive their money from Feb 24.

PTPTN in a statement here today said the six public universities were Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT), Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS), Universiti Teknikal Malaysia (UTEM) and Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK).

“PTPTN has received the academic status of the borrowers from the six universities between Feb 1 and 7, so the students will receive their money from Feb 24,” the statement said.

The loan funds for borrowers at five other public universities, namely Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM), Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS), Universiti Malaysia Pahang (UMP) and Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM), however, will not be disbursed until the PTPTN received the confirmation of their academic status.

“If the universities can submit the students’ academic status before or on Feb 14, the loan funds will be credited to the students’ accounts from Feb 24.

“But, if the universities submitted the confirmation on the students’ academic status between Feb 14 and Feb 26, the money will be credited to the students’ accounts from March 7,” the statement added.

Students can check the date of submission of their academic status and date of loan disbursement at www.ptptn.gov.my . — Bernama