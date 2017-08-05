PSM: Corruption, abuse of power becoming rampant in Selangor

PSM member Abdul Razak Ismail says that corruption and abuse of power is becoming rampant in Selangor. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 ― Corruption and abuse of power is becoming “rampant” in Selangor, a Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) member who is planning to contest against both Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional at a key state seat has claimed.

According to Malaysiakini, PSM’s potential candidate for the Sri Muda state seat, Abdul Razak Ismail said that issues regarding corruption and abuse of power are also not being discussed in the Selangor state assembly.

“It is not like I am completely against Harapan, but I have observed that corruption and abuse of power is becoming rampant in Selangor,” he reportedly said.

“Having monitored the state-assembly proceeding, I rarely hear them speak up about such issues,” he added.

He referred to the state government’s decision to spend millions on a new gateway arch in Selangor and also build a new dome at the state mosque.

Abdul Razak also said that he is not afraid to face his former colleagues in Pakatan Harapan for the seat in the next elections.

Sri Muda’s seat is currently by PKR’s Shuhaimi Shafie, who is also the political secretary of Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

PSM has not been made part of the newly formed Pakatan Harapan coalition, consisting of DAP, PKR, PAS splinter party Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) and former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

PSM lost in all three state seats it contested in Selangor in the last elections due to three corner fights.

However, Abdul Razak said that PSM plans to context six state seats in the next elections, including Sri Muda. The other seats are Kajang, Semenyih, Kota Damansara, Hulu Kelang and Pelabuhan Kelang.

They are also planning to contest the Subang and Hulu Langat parliamentary seats.