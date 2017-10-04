PRS Youth says will accept party’s decision on Selangau

PRS Youth head Datuk Snowdan Lawan says the division will support whoever is picked by the party to contest in Selangau in the general election. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, Oct 4 — Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) Youth Wing will support whomever the party picks to contest Selangau in the 14th general election (GE14), amid calls for incumbent Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun to be replaced.

PRS Youth chief Datuk Snowdan Lawan said he would not want to commit to speculation that Rita Insol, former legal head of Bintulu Ports Holding Berhad, will replace Entulu, who is PRS deputy president.

"We will discuss the matter if it is brought up at our Youth executive committee meeting in Sri Aman on September 20," he told Malay Mail Online today.

"Whoever is chosen by our party president Tan Sri Dr James Masing, the Youth Wing will definitely give our support. That is the rule of the name," Snowdan said in response to calls from the Youth and Women members from PRS Tamin and Kakus divisions for Entulu to be replaced.

Kakus assemblyman Datuk John Sikie Tayai and Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang have also expressed their wishes for Entulu to step down.

Kakus and Tamin are the two state constituencies under the Selangau parliamentary constituency that Entulu has represented since 2004.

Masing had told reporters recently that he has submitted the party's candidate list to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg, but did not say if Entulu's name was included.

PRS has already confirmed Datuk Masir Kujat, Datuk Joseph Salang, Datuk Aaron Dagang and Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong will defend their seats in GE14.

Apart from Selangau, incumbent Lubok Antu member of parliament Datuk William Nyallau Badak has also not been confirmed as a candidate yet.