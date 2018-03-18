PRS urges BN to allow SUPP to contest seats in GE14

Tan Sri Dr James Masing has urged BN leadership to allow SUPP to contest its seven traditional seats in the upcoming 14th general election. — Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, March 18 — Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Tan Sri Dr James Masing has urged the Barisan Nasional (BN) leadership to allow Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) to contest its seven traditional seats in the upcoming 14th general election.

He said SUPP’s breakaway United People’s Party (UPP) should not be allowed to field candidates in any of the seven seats in GE14.

“UPP, which is not a member the BN, has no right to contest using the coalition’s symbol and, therefore, any UPP members who wish to be the candidates in the coming GE14 should join SUPP in order to qualify them to stand on BN ticket,” he told Malay Mail.

Masing, who is also the deputy chief minister, gave his full support to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg’s decision not to field direct candidates in GE14.

Abang Johari, who is also the state BN chairman, announced the decision early today.

Meanwhile, SUPP Youth chief Michael Tiang lauded the decision, saying the chief minister has cleared the air and this will help the state BN campaign to be more focused in their preparation works for GE14.

“In fact, there shall never be any BN’s direct candidates in the first place, firstly, BN is the only political alliance registered with the Registrar of Societies and formed under the Societies Act 1966 in Malaysia,” Tiang said.

He said the BN component parties’ rights, authority and interests are all enshrined in its Constitution.

“Accordingly, all the component parties must also strictly adhere to all the rules and regulations of the BN for being a component party,” he added.

Tiang, who is also a political secretary to chief minister, said a BN’s direct candidate, who is an individual and is not bound by the BN Constitution, cannot be any beneficial to the interests of BN if he or she fails to join any BN component party after winning a seat under BN banner and with the help of BN campaign machinery.

“One who enjoys the benefits of the Alliance must therefore also be bound by the Alliance Constitution,” he said, adding that any potential candidates who believes in the BN political aspirations and agenda should join one of its component parties before being chosen to contest.