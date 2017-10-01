PRS president submits list of GE14 candidates to CM and PM

Parti Rakyat Sarawak president Tan Sri James Masing said he had submitted PRS’ list of candidates for the 14th general election to the chief minister and prime minister. — Picture by Kamles KumarKUCHING, Oct 1 — Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Jemut Masing said he had submitted Parti Rakyat Sarawak’s (PRS) list of candidates for the 14th general election to the chief minister and prime minister.

He, however, said the candidates for the Selangau and Lubok Antu parliamentary seats had not been endorsed by their respective state assemblymen.

Masing, who is PRS president, had recently announced four other PRS candidates for GE14, namely Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum (Julau), Datuk Aaron Dagang (Kanowit), Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong (Hulu Rajang) and Datuk Masir Kujat (Sri Aman), whose candidacies, he said, had been endorsed by their respective assemblymen.

The incumbent for the Selangau seat is Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun, who is the party deputy president and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, while William Nyallau Badak is the incumbent for Lubok Antu.

“Our process of endorsement is very simple. If the assemblymen of that area endorse the candidate, then I have no choice but to endorse him because they have the support of voters in the area,” Masing told reporters at the 10th Sarawak Amateur Masters Open Golf Championship 2017 at Sarawak Golf Club, here, today.

Masing said he had not received any letter of endorsement for both Selangau and Lubok Antu, adding that he could not just endorse them without the support of the assemblymen.

When asked if both potential candidates for Selangau and Lubok Antu were winnable candidates but did not get the endorsement, Masing asked the reporter how he knew they were winnable candidates.

The reporter then told him that the assemblymen carried only one vote each, to which, Masing replied: “Where got only one (vote)? The assemblymen carry a lot of weight and votes from their supporters.”

He further said if no endorsement were received, he would then have to seek the opinion of the assemblymen on the alternative candidates.

When pressed further, Masing said: “Let me tell you that I have submitted the list to the chief minister and prime minister but the candidates for the Selangau and Lubok Antu seats need endorsement.” — Bernama