Protesting is not the only way to air dissatisfaction says Umno MP

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad attends the Bersih 2.0 to protest against the Election Commission's electoral redelineation report in Kuala Lumpur March 28, 2018. ― Picture by Hari AnggaraPETALING JAYA, March 28 — Kuala Selangor MP Datuk Seri Irmohizam Ibrahim said the protest by Bersih 2.0 against the Election Commission’s redelineation report near the Parliament house today, has tarnished the country’s image.

“The gathering sparked unnecessary negative perception towards the country and provides opportunity for foreign media to sensationalise the news without taking into account the effects such news can have on the image of Malaysia.

Some 200 people joined in the protest at the National Monument against the electoral boundaries report which they claimed to only benefit the ruling coalition this morning.

Irmohizam said the involvement of former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in the protest is also disheartening.

“More disappointing is the presence of Tun Mahathir, he has once governed the country through the same system under the Malaysian constitution.

“There are many other ways to show dissatisfaction, having demonstrations are not the only way,” he said in a statement.