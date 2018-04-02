Protest organisers meet with police

Police had visited Bersih 2.0’s office in Petaling Jaya last week to interview the group, but later agreed to let the activists provide the statements today. ― Picture courtesy of Bersih 2.0KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — Five activist believed to have organised a protest outside Parliament last week went to the Dang Wangi police station today to give their statements for an investigation into their alleged violation of an assembly law.

The group included Bersih 2.0 director Yap Swee Seng, secretariat member Mandeep Singh, acting chairman Shahrul Aman Mohd Shaari, Suaram executive director Sevan Doraisamy and project coordinator Amir And Hadi.

Prior to entering the police station, Shahrul said his group will continue criticising the Election Commission’s redelineation exercise.

“There are still court cases pending and many objectors were not heard. This just show how politically influenced the report is,” he said.

The activists arrived with their lawyers and about 10 supporters around 1.15pm, and entered the police station about half an hour later.

