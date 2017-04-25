Prosecution withdraws extortion charge against MyWatch chairman

Sanjeevan was charged with putting businessman Ong Lam Chin in fear of injury when extorting RM20,000 as protection money last year. — Picture by Siow Saw FengKUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Malaysian Crime Watch Task Force (MyWatch) chairman Datuk R. Sri Sanjeevan was acquitted and discharged by the Kajang Magistrate’s Court today on a charge of extorting RM20,000 from a businessman last year.

Magistrate Nor Afidah Idris made the decision when informed by the prosecution, conducted by deputy public prosecutor Megat Mahathir Megat Tharih Afendi, that they received instruction from the Putrajaya Prosecution Division head to withdraw the charge.

“The charge was withdrawn on grounds that the complainant does not want to pursue the case,” said Megat Mahathir when contacted by reporters.

Sanjeevan, 32, represented by lawyer S. Preakas, was charged with putting businessman Ong Lam Chin, 52, in fear of injury when extorting RM20,000 as protection money at a restaurant in Taman TTDI Grove Kajang at 8 pm on May 23, 2016.

The charge, under Section 385 of the Penal Code, provides and imprisonment for up to seven years, or fine, or whipping, or with any two of the punishments, if found guilty. — Bernama