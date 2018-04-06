Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Court dismisses appeal against Khalid Samad’s fine for surau talk

Friday April 6, 2018
12:18 AM GMT+8

Tools

On January 19 last year, the Syariah Lower Court in Klang imposed a fine of RM2,900 on Khalid after he was found guilty of giving a religious talk without credentials at a surau in Klang. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaOn January 19 last year, the Syariah Lower Court in Klang imposed a fine of RM2,900 on Khalid after he was found guilty of giving a religious talk without credentials at a surau in Klang. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSHAH ALAM, April 5 — The prosecution in the case of Khalid Abdul Samad, who was charged with giving a religious talk without credentials at a surau in Klang seven years ago, failed in its appeal against the Syariah High Court’s decision to amend the fine imposed on the Shah Alam Member of Parliament from RM2,900 to RM1,900.

Selangor Syariah Appeals Court panel of judges comprising Datuk Aidi Moktar, Datuk Yusof Musa and Saarani Ismail unanimously rejected the application.

Syariah Judge Aidi who led the panel said in this case, the applicant (prosecution) had the responsibility to show the questions and laws of public interest which arose in the process of appeal at the Syariah High Court which had made a decision about the matter.

However, he said, the prosecution only provided the judgment made by the Syariah High Court Judge, without specifically showing which part of the judgement was related to laws of public interest.

In the proceedings, the applicant was represented by Selangor Syariah Chief Prosecutor Sofian Ahmad, while syariah counsel Dr Zulqarnain Lukman represented Khalid, who is also Communications Director of Parti Amanah Negara.

On January 19 last year, the Syariah Lower Court in Klang imposed a fine of RM2,900 on Khalid after he was found guilty of giving a religious talk without credentials at a surau in Taman Seri Sementa, Kapar, Klang, between 10pm and 11.50pm on August 16, 2011.

Khalid was charged under Section 119 of the Selangor Islamic Law Administration Enactment 2003, which provides for a fine of up to RM3,000 or two years jail or both.

He filed an appeal at the Syariah High Court here and on Nov 24 and the court upheld his conviction, but amend the fine to RM1,900, which prompted the prosecution to appeal against the decision. — Bernama

