Prosecution, activist Lena Hendry withdraw appeals in film censorship case

File picture shows Lena Hendry arriving at the Magistrate Court in Kuala Lumpur for the decision on the film censorship case, February 21, 2017. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — The High Court here today struck out an appeal by the prosecution and a cross-appeal by human rights activist Lena Rasathi Hendry against the RM10,000 fine meted out on the woman for screening a documentary on the Sri Lankan civil war that had not been approved by the Censorship Board in 2013.

Judge Mohd Sofian Abd Razak made the decision after deputy public prosecutor Zalina Awang @ Mamat informed the court that the prosecution had agreed to withdraw it appeal for a higher sentence against Hendry.

Earlier, Hendry’s lawyer, New Sin Yew, told the court that his client also agreed to withdraw the appeal against her conviction and sentence and that she was currently pursuing studies in Human Rights at York University in the United Kingdom.

“My client wants to withdraw the appeal as she wants to focus on her studies,” he said.

The matter was confirmed by Zalina, who said that the Attorney-General’s Chambers agreed to withdraw the appeal.

Hendry was fined RM10,000, in default a year’s jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here last March 22 for screening the document, with the title ‘ No Fire Zone: The Killing Fields of Sri Lanka’. She paid the fine.

The offence was committed at the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall on Jalan Maharajalela here at 9pm on July 3, 2013. The charge under Section 6(1)(b) of the Film Censorship Act 2002 carries a jail term of up to three years or a fine of up to RM30,000 or both if convicted. — Bernama