Proposed Pendang Hospital not mere election promise, says Kedah MB

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah stressed that the pledge was not merely an empty election promise. — Bernama picPENDANG, July 24 — A new hospital will be built in the district here as pledged, said Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah.

He stressed that the pledge was not merely an empty election promise.

“The government anticipated the criticism, which is normal, but the people must understand that building a hospital needs indepth study from all angles such as in terms of cost and allocation.

“But the government does not renege on its promise and will ensure that the hospital materialises.

“Tenders will be called this September as we have already received approval from the Federal Government through the Health Ministry,” he told Bernama after the Sungai Tiang state constituency Aidilfitri gathering at its service centre here today.

He said the criticism was uncalled for as the government could afford to build a new modern hospital for the district.

For the record, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said when announcing the 11th Malaysia Plan that six new hospitals would be built, in Pendang, Kemaman, Bentong, Pasir Gudang, Maran and Baling.

Meanwhile, the proposed Pendang Hospital costing RM220 million would have 250 beds and 11 specialised services.

The hospital, to be built in Kampung Banggol Pauh here, would be fully equipped with modern facilities to enable the local community to receive specialist attention. — Bernama