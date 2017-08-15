Proposed Bukit Kayu Hitam duty-free zone has development potentials, says exco

File picture shows Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi visiting the Bukit Kayu Hitam immigration complex, April 13, 2017. — Bernama picALOR STAR, Aug 15 — The Kedah State Legislative Assembly was told today that turning Bukit Kayu Hitam into a duty-free zone would further boost its development such as that experienced in the Iskandar Development Region (IDR), in Johor.

State Industry and Investment, Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman Datuk Dr Ku Abd Rahman Ku Ismail said this was following the strategic location of Bukit Kayu Hitam, which is the main entry gateway at the north of the Peninsular and a part of the Special Border Economic Zone (SBEZ).

“The execution of several mega projects in Bukit Kayu Hitam, such as the Kedah Science and Technology Park (KSTP), the construction of a tyre factory and a new Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) complex, can complement the tax-free zone.

“The main aim of developing the duty-free area is to attract more tourists from Thailand and if compared to other border areas, Bukit Kayu HItam is the most dynamic border town,” said Ku Abd Rahman, who is also the State Industry and Investment, Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman.

He was replying to a question from Datuk Zaini Japar (BN-Bukit Kayu Hitam) regarding the state government’s preparation for mega project plans in the area.

The duty-free zone covers 4,763 hectares, with 2,870 hectares owned by the Kedah State Development Corporation (PKNK) and the remainder by Northern Gateway Sdn Bhd.

According to plans, the area would include an industrial zone, affordable and luxury houses, a shopping complex, recreation park and education centre that would boost the economy of its residents and provide 5,000 job opportunities.

As such, he said the state government said that it would consider establishing a body to manage the area more systematically.

Ku Rahman said the body could be managed by the landowners, PKNK or Northern Gateway Sdn Bhd.

“We will utilise the experience gained in managing the Kulim Hi Tech Park (KHTP) which is now very advanced and undergoing rapid development according to its phases,” he added.

Currently, the state government is in the process of tabling the duty-free zone project to the Finance Ministry to secure a pass for the policy. — Bernama