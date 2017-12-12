Proposal for Kuching City to have only one mayor raised

Yayasan 1Malaysia has proposed that the City of Kuching should be unified under one mayor. — Reuters file picKUCHING, Dec 12 — The proposal that Kuching City has only one mayor is among matters raised at the two-day City of Unity workshop organised by the Yayasan 1Malaysia (Y1M) or 1Malaysia Foundation which ended today.

Y1M chairman Prof Dr Chandra Muzaffar said personally he felt the proposal should be given attention and studied in-depth as it would certainly face certain challenges to be implemented.

He said the issue was inevitable as the existence of two mayors for one city was quite strange and the same issue was raised by several groups during the workshop.

The issue would definitely be raised when the Y1M presents a motion to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) for Kuching to be recognised as a City of Unity, he said.

Speaking to reporters after the closing of the workshop by Kuching North City Mayor Abang Abdul Wahap Abang Julai here today, Prof Chandra said all proposals and conclusions from the workshop would be submitted to the state government for consideration.

At present the Kuching City administrative area is divided into the Kuching North City Hall (DBKU) and Kuching South City Council (MBKS).

Prof Chandra said many proposals were raised during the workshop by the think-tank groups and he had summarised them to only five matters to be forwarded to the state government.

The fifth Sarawak Chief Minister, the late Tan Sri Adenan Satem declared Kuching as a City of Unity on Aug 1, 2015, the outcome of ideas and research carried out by Y1M.

Meanwhile Abang Abdul Wahap in his closing speech said he personally agreed with the proposal to create only one mayor for the entire city of Kuching but emphasised that further studies should be conducted first by the state government. — Bernama