Properties damaged as Labuan hit by torrential rain

LABUAN, Dec 20 — Torrential rain and strong winds struck several parts of the duty-free island since last night, flooding eight houses in five villages and badly damaging several food stalls and resort facilities.

The affected villages are Kg Sg Buton, Kg Rancha-Rancha, Kg Ganggarak, Kg Layangan and Kg Sungai Miri (Simpang Padang, Sungai Pagar).

Several houses in the water village of Kg Bebuloh Laut were also affected by rising sea water due to the strong winds.

Food stalls at Pohon Batu were badly damaged when an uprooted huge tree fell on the stalls.

Firemen were kept busy responding to hundreds of calls of trees and branches falling on houses and roads since early morning.

Labuan Fire and Rescue Service Department director Zainal Madasin told Bernama no casualties were reported in these incidents.

Strong winds and huge waves damaged resort facilities at Pulau Rusukan Kecil and the landing structure for banana boats and fishing boats at the popular beach of Kg Layangan.

At Kg Ganggarak, at least four families were evacuated to the village community hall after their houses were flooded late last night.

Member of Parliament for Labuan Datuk Rozman Isli said emergency aid would be channelled to the victims as soon as possible.

“At this moment, the Welfare Department and Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) are doing their part in assisting the victims, and our community service centre is coordinating the necessary assistance,” he said after visiting the flood victims at Kg Ganggarak here today.

Asmawi Zulkifili, 30, one of the victims in Kg Sg Miri/Sungai Pagar, said his house was badly affected by the floods when the water, believed to be from a dam, overflowed.

“It was at about 4.30am when I was awakened by my father. The house was already flooded.

“We immediately turned off the electricity supply and moved the electrical appliances, washing machine and refrigerator to higher ground. But the furniture can no longer be used.

“This is the first time that our house was flooded,” he said. — Bernama