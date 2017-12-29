Proper regulation needed at animal training centres to avoid abuse, activists say

Animal rights activist N. Surendran said currently companies or individuals offering dog training services are not subjected to any conditions or governed by local laws. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Authorities need to regulate animal training centres in Malaysia to avoid any more cases of abuse, animal welfare advocates have said.

Animal rights activist N. Surendran said currently companies or individuals offering such services are not subjected to any conditions or governed by local laws.

“This means anyone can set up an animal training centre without the proper qualification and call themselves trainers.

“Regulation is key to ensure that these centres and those who run them can be held accountable to ensure no more cases of animal abuse,” he told Malay Mail.

This was in response to the case of abuse involving Malaysia’s “renowned” dog trainer and Malaysia Dog Training owner Samy Velu Chandrasagaran, which made its rounds on social media for the past three days.

Surendran said animal abuse also occurs when the people who claim to be trainers do not have the right mental aptitude to handle animals.

“If an unqualified person trains a dog and did not get the desired result, he or she might resort to violence and abuse against the dog.

“Cases of abuse would also happen if the trainers do not have the right temperament or have difficulties working with animals. They might end up abusing the animals instead,” he said.

Surendran also urged the Veterinary Services Department (DVS) and the police to conduct a thorough investigation the matter and take stern action against those who abuse animals as it is considered a criminal offence under the Animals act.

Malaysian Dogs Deserve Better adoption coordinator Christine Lai echoed the same sentiment and demanded to find out Samy’s qualification as a professional dog trainer, as advertised online.

“Authorities must come down hard on these animal abusers. How can they call themselves trainers? Who were they trained by? You can be from a reality TV show but that does not make you certified,” she said.

Lai added dog owners should not make it a practice to send their pets to training center as it would break their spirit and may result in altering the pets’ own characters.

“At these so-called training centers, dogs will be denied of doing what seems natural to them from as young as puppies. They will grow up to be the opposite of nice, loving and kind.

“Some will even form complex characters. You do not want that for your dogs,” she said.

Samy has since lodged a police report and written a letter to Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and the DVS, claiming that he was unaware of the malpractices in his own training centre.

In the letter, he added he was willing to cooperate with any investigations.

Samy said the individuals in the video are a husband-and-wife pair who used to be his practical students, but were never officially hired as trainers.

Efforts to reach SPCA and DVS to confirm receipt of the letter have been unsuccessful so far.