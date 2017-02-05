Promising Johor junior cyclist’s citizenship woes

Mohd Justin Felix Nagel (far right) is seen with the Johor junior cycling team. — Picture via Twitter/Sini Laken!KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Muar-based cyclist Mohd Justin Felix Nagel is touted to have the potential to represent Malaysia at international competitions, but can’t join the national junior squad because he is not a citizen.

But that is not the stateless 15-year-old’s immediate concern as he has been living in a container cabin at his coach’s home since early this year, The New Straits Times reported on its website today.

“The reason given was that I did not have a MyKad,” the teen was quoted saying.

According to the report, Mohd Justin was boarding at the Dato Sri Amar Diraja hostel in Muar last year under a sports development programme with the Johor junior team but was forced to move out at the end of the last school term because he was not offered a place there.

Johor Education Department director Shaharudin Sharif told the newspaper that it was a national policy for Malaysian students to be given priority at school hostels.

“Since Justin is not a Malaysian citizen, he was not offered a place at the school’s hostel. Moreover, in Justin’s case, I was also informed that he wanted to stay with his coach,” Shaharudin was quoted saying.

However, he added that the Muar Education Office has been told to look into the matter.

Mohd Justin’s statelessness is the latest case to be highlighted in Malaysia in recent weeks, with one difference, the teen was born in Itzhoe, Germany, unlike the other reported cases involving children born in Malaysia but without citizenship.

According to the report, Mohd Justin has been waiting to obtain Malaysian citizenship for the past nine years and has yet to succeed despite having letters of support from both Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and the Home Minister’s office.

He has an 11-year-old brother, Joshua Adam, who has Malaysian citizenship as he was born in Kuala Lumpur.

Both Mohd Justin and his mother Hasni Samsudin were also reportedly called for an interview with the National Registration Department last September 25.

The cyclist was able to travel abroad previously as he had a German passport but it expired three years ago.

He was reported saying he did not renew it as he wanted to become a Malaysian.

Malaysia does not allow dual citizenship.