Profile of Sultan Muhammad V, the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong

Sultan Muhammad V was installed as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong at the Istana Negara today. ― Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 ― In conjuction with the installation of Sultan Muhammad V as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Istana Negara has issued His Majesty's profile as follows :

His Majesty Seri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong XV Sultan Muhammad V was born on October 6, 1969 at Istana Batu, Kota Baru, Kelantan.

His Majesty received his early education at Sekolah Sultan Ismail 1 Kota Baru before continuing his studies at the International School Kuala Lumpur.

He was appointed the Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan on his 16th birthday, on October 6, 1985.

His Majesty's deep interest in knowledge and education encouraged him to go to England to pursue studies at the Oakham School in Rutland up to 1989. He continued his education in Diplomatic Studies in St. Cross College, Oxford, and in Islamic Studies at the Oxford Centre up to 1991.

On May 24, 2009, His Majesty was appointed the Regent of Kelantan.

On September 13, 2010, he ascended the throne of Kelantan and used the title, Sultan Muhammad V, after his proclamation as the 29thSultan of Kelantan.

Subsequently, on 13 December 2011,His Majesty was elected as the 14thDeputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong by the Conference of Rulers.

In 2016, the Conference of Rulers appointed him as the 15thSeri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia, effective for a five-year period from December 13, 2016. His Majesty took the oath of office on December 13, 2016.

His Majesty gives much emphasis to education. As the Chancellor of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) and also the National Defence University of Malaysia (UPNM), His Majesty makes it a point to attend every convocation of these universities.

In the military field, the leadership qualities of His Majesty always come under admiration. His Majesty is Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Artillery Regiment. With his election as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, His Majesty is also the Supreme Commander of the Malaysian Armed Forces.

His Majesty involves himself in various welfare and sports organisations and plays an active role in organisations associated with security and the military.

He also has a passion for adventure sports such as four-wheel-drive expeditions and equestrian besides having a keen interest in archery and shooting. His Majesty also likes to rear wildlife, and takes an interest in raising animals such as horses and deer.

He shows much concern in the care of these pets and never tires in going to great lengths to ensure the best upkeep of his animal sanctuaries.

His Majesty has consented to be the Patron of various associations and clubs, namely the: Kelantan Shooting Association; Sultan of Kelantan Foundation (YSK); Kelantan Council of Royal Chieftains Society for Anti-Aging Aesthetic Regenerative Medicine Malaysia (SAAARMM); Red Crescent Society; Equestrian Sports Association; 4 x 4 Motorsports Association; Archery Association.

His Majesty has been bestowed various honours and awards, namely: D.K. (1986),D.M.N. (2010), D.K. (Selangor ― January 2011), D.K. (Negeri Sembilan ― April 2011), D.K. (Johor ― 2011), D.K. (Perak ― July 2011),D.K. (Perlis ― October 2011), D.K. (Kedah ― March 2012), D.K.(Terengganu ― November 2014), S.P.M.K., S.J.M.K., S.P.K.K., S.P.S.K., and D.K.M. (2017).

His Majesty is known to be a virtuous Ruler who has a gentle and polite way with words. He is a Ruler who was educated from childhood with moral values ​​and conduct founded on religious teachings and extensive worldly knowledge.

His Majesty takes great interest in religious affairs and the people, especially in the areas that come under his jurisdiction. Among the programmes that are the brainchild of His Majesty are “Qiam with Me” and the Royal Walkathon which were launched in Kelantan in 2011.

His Majesty is very concerned about the prosperity and harmony of the people. This is reflected in His Majesty's handling of social and religious problems.

Furthermore, His Majesty is a people-oriented Ruler and is very close to the people. It will not come as a surprise if His Majesty becomes a beloved Ruler well-respected by all Malaysians. ― Bernama