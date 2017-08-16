Problems ignored by Penang state govt, says former rep

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 16 — Former PKR assemblyman Jason Ong Khan Lee has spoken of the frustration the party has had with the Penang government which has become "bitter" following the arrest of DAP Puyu assemblyman Phee Boon Poh.

He said the treatment of party assemblyman Dr Norlela Ariffin and the disappointment she expressed were the same with that of many others in the party.

“It is a longstanding issue. PKR elected representatives have to voice out their concerns and that of their constituents but the state government tends to interpret this as a condemnation of its administration,” he said.

Ong said the private communication channel between PKR and the state government was not effective, hence the move to raise issues through the legislative assembly and through the media.

“The social media has become a political tool as it meets the need to highlight the shortcomings of the government,” he said.

Ong threw his support behind Dr Norlela, saying she was just doing her job as an elected representative.

He called for maturity in the DAP-led Penang government to accept criticism and to act upon if it benefitted the people.

Penang PKR liaison chief Datuk Mansor Othman has refused to condemn Dr Norlela for her action, saying it was her right as an elected representative to voice her displeasure over an illegal factory said to be emitting harmful discharge.

Rahmad Isahak, vice-president of the People's Alternative Party (PAP), said the issue had once again shown a lack of cohesiveness in the state Pakatan Harapan, and the people should not be blamed if they were hesitant to support the coalition.

Dr Norlela, the Penanti assemblyman, has been at the centre of many controversies involving PKR backbenchers with the DAP-led state government for the past five years.

Since 2013, the outspoken medical practitioner has criticised the state for its inaction in the management of villages, affordable housing, solid waste collection and of late environmental issues.

She was also condemned by the state for abstaining from voting on a Barisan Nasional (BN) motion to discuss the mega reclamation project at the state assembly.

The five PKR assemblymen, as Pakatan Harapan backbenchers, were supposed to reject the BN motion to discuss issues arising from the proposed reclamation.

The other four assemblymen were Ong Chin Wen (Bukit Tengah), Cheah Kah Peng (Kebun Bunga), Dr T. Jayabalan (Batu Uban) and Lee Khai Loon (Machang Bubok).

Dr Norlela is also dismayed for being slammed by Pakatan supporters via social media after she had expressed her gratitude to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for taking action against the illegal factory.

The action included the arrest of the factory's 70-year-old owner and his 36-year-old son as well as Phee, whose portfolio includes environmental issues.

Norlela is now considering whether she should stand in the next election.

