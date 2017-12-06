Probe Zaid Ibrahim for seditious remarks against Selangor Sultan, says Umno MP

On Monday, Zaid posted two tweets against the Sultan. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Irmohizam Ibrahim today urged the police to act against DAP member Datuk Zaid Ibrahim for making “rude” remarks against the Selangor Sultan on his Twitter account.

Making such a remark against Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, Irmohizam said, was a reflection of the sort of leader that Zaid is.

“The police must act against him under the Sedition Act. The Royal Institution cannot be taken lightly.

“Opposition leaders like Zaid Ibrahim will attract more DAP supporters to have a similar mindset,” Irmohizam said in a statement.

The Kuala Selangor MP said the sovereignty of Malay Rulers will be affected if no action was taken.

“It is as if there is an agenda to lower the image of Malay Rulers’ institution,” he said.

On Monday, Zaid posted two tweets against the Sultan after the latter accused Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad of being angry all the time and that Dr Mahathir’s anger “will burn the whole country”.

Tagging a Malaysiakini story, Zaid’s first tweet said: “Sultan Selangor should be careful with his words. No one is immune when country burns #fb”

In the second tweet, the same day, he said: “When some Rulers play politics; they must know the consequences. Don’t think there’s no price for partisanship #fb”