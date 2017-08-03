Probe paid contractors who did nothing, Sarawak lawmaker tells MACC

Sarawak PKR chief Baru Bian (centre) says the Housing and Development Corporation is facing serious financial management issues, August 3, 2017. ― Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, August 3 ― Sarawak PKR representative Baru Bian urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to immediately investigate the state’s multi-million ringgit payment to two contractors for a housing project that was never built.

The Ba'Kelalan state assemblyman noted that the Auditor-General’s (A-G) latest report revealed that the Sarawak Housing and Development Corporation (HDC) paid RM2.88 million to two contractors commissioned to repaint 12 public housing units.

“According to the AG Report, HDC was found to have paid out RM2.88 million to two contractors for the repainting of 12 public housing units, although they have not done the job at all,” he told reporters here today.

Baru said there was also an advance payment of RM16.06 million for Package 1 and Package 2 of the Jalan Utama upgrading project in Sibu without authorisation, resulting in the government incurring interest charges of RM1.77 million.

He said the audit also found that payments amounting to RM33.40 million were made by HDC to suppliers without being verified by an authorised officer while six payment vouchers amounting to RM20.77 million were also not supported by Payment Certificates.

“These findings point to serious management issues and poor financial oversight,” he said, adding that HDC is tasked with providing affordable housing to the ordinary people, but it has seemingly been completely irresponsible with the state's money and resources.

Baru, who is also practising lawyer, asked whether there was an appropriation of funds or leakages at the HDC.

“Someone has to be held responsible and I hope that this revelation will not go the way of other AG's reports where there was little or no action taken to address the problems or to hold the relevant persons to account,” he said, asking the MACC to be thorough in its investigation into the audit report.

He said certain procurements made were not done in accordance with provisions of the applicable rules, including the failure to follow the Treasury Instructions.