Probe on Johor schoolboy to switch from murder to causing harm

A post-mortem conducted on Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gaddafi showed that he had died from leptospirosis, not from injuries due to alleged abuse by a school assistant warden.KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Police will no longer be investigating 11-year-old Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gaddafi’s death as murder but may continue to look into the case as one of causing harm.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim told reporters at Bukit Aman today that a murder charge is no longer tenable after the Health Ministry’s autopsy finding this week that the Johorean schoolboy died of leptospirosis, also known as rat urine disease.

“We can’t charge for murder,” he was quoted saying by news portal Malaysiakini.

“We may investigate it as causing harm,” the senior policeman was quoted adding in a separate report by The Star Online.

He was also reported saying the police may recommend an inquest into Mohamad Thaqif’s death.

The boy who had studied at the Madrasah Tahfiz Al-Jauhar — a religious school based in Kota Tinggi, Johor, that teaches the memorisation of the Quran — was allegedly beaten by an assistant school warden on March 24 before his death.

He was taken to hospital in Johor Baru on April 19, where he was found to have kidney failure and massive bacterial infection in all his limbs, resulting in both legs being amputated below the knee.

His right forearm was also scheduled to be amputated, but he died on April 26 before it could take place.