Probe Isa Samad too over Felda sturgeon scandal, Pakatan leaders say

PKR's Nurul Izzah Anwar (pic) questions Tan Sri Isa Samad's continued role in Felda Global Ventures (FGV) despite Felda's poor financial performance. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 ― Former Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) chairman Tan Sri Isa Samad should also be investigated following the arrest of five Felda officials for corruption, Opposition leaders said today.

PKR's Lembah Pantai MP Nurul Izzah Anwar and Parti Amanah Negara deputy president Salahuddin Ayub both questioned Isa's knowledge of the scandal while pointing out Felda's poor financial performance in the years that the latter had helmed Felda.

“I am still questioning Isa's continued role in Felda Global Ventures (FGV) even though he failed to manage Felda until he cause large scale losses,” Nurul Izzah said in a statement today.

Isa recently was replaced as Felda chairman by Tan Sri Shahrir Samad, who admitted that there are “leakages” in the body.

He remains chairman of FGV despite leaving Felda.

Nurul Izzah also asked that Felda also fire individuals found to have committed misconduct to help recover the organisation's transparency.

“Every agreement and every asset purchase needs to be reviewed so that the investment can provide benefits for Felda and its settlers,” she said.

Salahuddin meanwhile urged a total investigation on Felda as an organisation, especially during Isa's tenure.

“Media reports indicate that the misconduct took place in 2014 when [Isa] was Felda chairman. I want to ask, what did he do during his tenure leading the organisation?

“Does he as the chairman not know at all about such a wastage?” he asked.

The Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday arrested senior Felda officials for abuse of their positions for personal gain in 2014.

This arrests were in relation to a RM47.6 million sturgeon farming project.

Isa has since asked earlier today for MACC be allowed to conduct its probe on the project and said that he was confident Felda's management would provide the necessary cooperation.