Probe into data breach ongoing, deputy minister tells Dewan Rakyat

The Lowyat.net website published an article on the theft of personal data, citing leakage of 50 million pieces of personal data from telecommunications companies and 17 million from job search sites. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, March 14 ― The investigation into the breach last year of the personal data of some 46.2 million mobile phone users in Malaysia is ongoing, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Jailani Johari said identified witnesses had been called to have their statements recorded by the police and the Personal Data Protection Department as part of the probe.

“The outcome of the investigation will be submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action,” he said when replying to a question from Teo Nie Ching (DAP-Kulai) on whether action had been taken against those involved in the leakage.

Early last November, the Lowyat.net website published an article on the theft of personal data, citing leakage of 50 million pieces of personal data from telecommunications companies and 17 million from job search sites.

The website also reportedly said that 46.2 million mobile phone numbers from various local telecommunications companies were leaked online.

Jailani said the ministry took a serious view of the data breach and had conducted various inspections on the personal data system of data-handling companies.

“We have held meetings with telecommunications companies and conducted various awareness programmes around the country on the issue,” he said.

He also said that in 2017, the courts meted out sentences in three cases of personal data breach and that five similar cases were before the courts so far this year. ― Bernama