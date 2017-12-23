Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Probe all parties involved in transfer of Felda land, says minister

Saturday December 23, 2017
06:46 PM GMT+8

UPDATED:
December 23, 2017
10:14 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Massimo Bottura’s latest venture to feature free food from made scrapsThe Edit: Massimo Bottura’s latest venture to feature free food from made scraps

Muslims forbidden from joining Jonghyun candlelight vigil, Perak mufti saysMuslims forbidden from joining Jonghyun candlelight vigil, Perak mufti says

The Edit: Marley’s ‘Legend’ notches record 500th week on US chartThe Edit: Marley’s ‘Legend’ notches record 500th week on US chart

Fifa bribery: Two ex-South American football officials convictedFifa bribery: Two ex-South American football officials convicted

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob called for a thorough probe of all parties involved in the ownership transfer of the Felda land in Jalan Semarak, Kuala Lumpur. — File picture by Yusof Mat IsaDatuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob called for a thorough probe of all parties involved in the ownership transfer of the Felda land in Jalan Semarak, Kuala Lumpur. — File picture by Yusof Mat IsaBERA, Dec 23 – Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said a thorough probe should be conducted of all parties involved in the ownership transfer of the Felda land in Jalan Semarak, Kuala Lumpur.

Ismail Sabri, who is also Umno Supreme Council member, said the probe should cover not only Felda and Felda Investment Corporation Sdn Bhd (FIC) but also the appointed developer of the land.

“I believe that all parties need to be accountable. The people, regardless of whether the settlers or those who are not related to Felda are shocked by this issue.

“The probe must get to root of the issue as the land in Jalan Semarak is very valuable,” he said when met at a mass wedding reception at Kompleks Rakan Muda Bera here, today.

A newspaper recently reported that Felda was at risk of losing its prime land in Jalan Semarak estimated valued at more than RM200 million through dubious transfer of ownership. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline