Probe all parties involved in transfer of Felda land, says minister

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob called for a thorough probe of all parties involved in the ownership transfer of the Felda land in Jalan Semarak, Kuala Lumpur. — File picture by Yusof Mat IsaBERA, Dec 23 – Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said a thorough probe should be conducted of all parties involved in the ownership transfer of the Felda land in Jalan Semarak, Kuala Lumpur.

Ismail Sabri, who is also Umno Supreme Council member, said the probe should cover not only Felda and Felda Investment Corporation Sdn Bhd (FIC) but also the appointed developer of the land.

“I believe that all parties need to be accountable. The people, regardless of whether the settlers or those who are not related to Felda are shocked by this issue.

“The probe must get to root of the issue as the land in Jalan Semarak is very valuable,” he said when met at a mass wedding reception at Kompleks Rakan Muda Bera here, today.

A newspaper recently reported that Felda was at risk of losing its prime land in Jalan Semarak estimated valued at more than RM200 million through dubious transfer of ownership. — Bernama