Private college director remanded for graft probe

Saturday September 30, 2017
02:05 PM GMT+8

KUANTAN, Sept 30 — A private college director has been remanded till Oct 4 to facilitate investigations into alleged issuance of certificate for RM2,500 each to about 20 students intending to pursue medicine abroad.

Magistrate Nordiana Abd Aziz today granted the order applied by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission through prosecuting officer Kamariah Seman.

Counsel Datuk Ng See Teong who represented the director aged 53 said when met, that the latter was detained at Bandar Pusat Jengka, Maran yesterday. — Bernama

