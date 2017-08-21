Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Private college CEO charged with cheating Nigerian businessman

Monday August 21, 2017
05:10 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Here’s your first look at live-action anime ‘Tokyo Ghoul’The Edit: Here’s your first look at live-action anime ‘Tokyo Ghoul’

The Edit: At Croatia’s canine beach bar, there’s beer to go woof aboutThe Edit: At Croatia’s canine beach bar, there’s beer to go woof about

The Edit: More K-pop stars head to PenangThe Edit: More K-pop stars head to Penang

The Edit: Josh Hartnett needs to survive in ‘6 Below: Miracle on the Mountain’The Edit: Josh Hartnett needs to survive in ‘6 Below: Miracle on the Mountain’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — A chief executive officer of a private college pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here to a charge of cheating a Nigerian businessman of RM10,500 last year.

K. Indhira Raja, 40, was alleged with cheating Adeleye Olaniyi Olabode, 41, by prompting the victim to make two transactions for the amount, , at 6.20pm and 6.22pm on June 30, 2016, at the Jinjang Maybank branch in Sentul here.

The charge, under Section 420 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 10 years and whipping, and is also liable to fine, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Farah Adilah Noordin, who prosecuted, offered bail at RM10,000, but the accused, represented by lawyer S.Balasubrameniam, requested for a lower bail.

Magistrate Mahyudin Mohmad Som then set bail at RM4,000 in one surety and fixed Sept 28 for mention. — Bernama

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline