Private college CEO charged with cheating Nigerian businessman

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — A chief executive officer of a private college pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here to a charge of cheating a Nigerian businessman of RM10,500 last year.

K. Indhira Raja, 40, was alleged with cheating Adeleye Olaniyi Olabode, 41, by prompting the victim to make two transactions for the amount, , at 6.20pm and 6.22pm on June 30, 2016, at the Jinjang Maybank branch in Sentul here.

The charge, under Section 420 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 10 years and whipping, and is also liable to fine, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Farah Adilah Noordin, who prosecuted, offered bail at RM10,000, but the accused, represented by lawyer S.Balasubrameniam, requested for a lower bail.

Magistrate Mahyudin Mohmad Som then set bail at RM4,000 in one surety and fixed Sept 28 for mention. — Bernama