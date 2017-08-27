Prisons department to offer counselling to discipline students

TAIPING, Aug 27 — The Prisons Department is ready to assist the education ministry in providing counselling to discipline students with a view to exposing them to the consequences of involvement in crime.

Prisons Director-General, Datuk Seri Zulkifli Omar said: “We are indeed, ready to give early exposure to the students so that they will not be involved in crime and drugs.

“The United Kingdom-based counselling education model can be used to increase a sense of awareness in them.”

He was speaking to reporters after a passing-out parade of the Prisons Department’s Correctional Undergraduate Voluntary Corps (Siskor) here today.

Recently, Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said any student with serious disciplinary issue would be sent to undergo rehabilitation programme at a prison or police station.

At the ceremony, Inspector Nur Syameza Saharin, 22, from Universiti Malaysia Perlis was adjudged ‘Best Overall Cadet’ while Inspector Ziyan Farah Zainodin, 19, of Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin bagged the ‘Best Cadet Leader’ award. — Bernama