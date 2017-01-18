Prisoner dies in Bera police lock-up

KUANTAN, Jan 18 — A detainee at the lock-up of the Bera district police headquarters (IPD) was found unconscious before being pronounced dead early this morning.

Bera district police chief DSP Mansor Samsudin said the guard at the police headquarters men’s lock-up found the victim, Soh Kai Chiok, 49, unconsciousness and was pronounced dead at 12.15am.

However, Mansor said initial investigations showed the man’s death was not linked to any criminal elements based on the closed-circuit television (CCTV) recording.

“There were no fights in the lock-up because when the victim was in the lock-up the place was under 24-hour CCTV surveillance,” he told Bernama tonight.

In this regard, he urged the public not to speculate on the case because it could interfere with ongoing investigations.

Mansor said the man who had five previous criminal records under Section 15 (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 was arrested by police on suspicion of stealing bananas and was being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code.

“The victim had been arrested by the owner of the banana plantation and his four employees and handed him over to the police. When the police arrested the man he was injured on the left arm, left leg and on the face.

“The victim was taken to the Triang Health Clinic and was referred the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital (HOSHAS) in Temerloh. All lock-up procedures were adhered to in giving the victim his medication, food and drinks as well as seeing that he slept on time,” he said.

The body has been sent to HOSHAS for post-mortem. — Bernama