Prison detainee pulls off Mike Tyson stunt on warden

BENTONG, Sept 22 — A prison detainee wrestled a warden to the ground and did a “Mike Tyson” on him when he bit two inches off his ear lobe on Wednesday.

The detainee, a Liberian death row prisoner, went amok when the warden and four personnel attempted to escort him to an isolated cell.

Bentong police chief Mohamad Mansor Mohd Nor said in the 2.05pm incident, the warden was instructed to move the detainee, aged 46, to the cell in another block.

The detainee, who was charged under the dangerous drugs act in 2005, turned aggressive as the warden and four other police personnel tried to handcuff him.

“The chief inspector asked for the 37-year-old warden’s help to move the prisoner to another block for isolation and investigation purposes.

“However, when the warden showed the letter that stated his transfer to solitary confinement the detainee grew aggrssive.

“They tried to handcuff him but the prisoner attacked the warden.

“A struggle ensued and the detainee punched the warden in the face, which caused him to fall.

“He then pinned him down and bit his left ear.”

He said other personnel had no choice but to use force to apprehend the man.

“They handcuffed him before taking him to another prison block. The warden reported the incident to prison authorities and received treatment at Temerloh Hospital.”

Mohamad said the detainee, identified as Nobies Weah Azike, was sentenced to death by hanging in August 2005 for distributing ganja and heroin in Kuala Lumpur.

In 2010, he took his case to the Court of Appeal in Putrajaya, but the court upheld the sentence that was passed by the Shah Alam High Court.

The man was previously imprisoned in Sungai Buloh, Kuala Terengganu, Kajang, Tapah and Simpang Renggam.