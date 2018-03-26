Prioritise parliamentary debate over me, Guan Eng tells Pakatan MP

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks during a press conference in George Town March 26, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti ZainudinGEORGE TOWN, March 26 — DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng urged today his Pakatan Harapan (PH) MPs to head to Parliament to debate the government’s bid to criminalise fake news and pass the electoral redelineation report ahead of GE14.

The Bagan MP and Penang chief minister who is currently facing corruption charges said the federal Opposition needs all its representatives there to speak out, especially after three DAP MPs got a 10-day suspension starting today.

“This is worrying so I have told all Pakatan Harapan MPs who are here to support me in my case to make sure they are in Parliament tomorrow onwards,” he said in a press conference at Dewan Sri Pinang during a break in his trial.

The Barisan Nasional (BN) federal government tabled in the Dewan Rakyat today its Anti-Fake News Bill that proposes a 10-year jail term and RM500,000 fine.

Lim also slammed the 10-day suspension of the DAP’s three Perak MPs, Nga Kor Ming, Batu Gajah MP V. Sivakumar and Beruas MP Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham, for refusing to apologise over a call for the resignation of Dewan Rakyat Speaker Pandikar Amin Mulia.

He said the suspension meant the three MPs will not be able to take part in the debate on the Anti-Fake News Bill and electoral redelineation report.

Nga, who was also present at the press conference, said the Speaker had acted as the “police, prosecutor and the judge” to suspend him and the two other MPs.

“He did not follow the right procedure to suspend us as we were not referred to the privileges committee,” he said.

He claimed they were not given an opportunity to explain and labelled the suspension as “ridiculous” and against natural justice.

“What wrong have we committed? We have asked him to resign outside the chambers of the parliament not inside. If he is unhappy, he can sue us,” the Taiping MP said.

He said Pandikar had no right to act against them for what they said outside the House.

Earlier today, Deputy Speaker Ronald Kiandee who issued the suspension, said the three MPs had insulted the Dewan Rakyat by demanding for Pandikar’s resignation and refusing to apologise.