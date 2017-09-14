Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Principal of religious school claims was about to shift

Thursday September 14, 2017
05:21 PM GMT+8

The tahfiz school that caught fire and caused 23 deaths was due to move to a new location at the end of the month, according to its principal. — Picture by Choo Choy MayThe tahfiz school that caught fire and caused 23 deaths was due to move to a new location at the end of the month, according to its principal. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — The tahfiz school that caught fire and caused 23 deaths this morning was due to move to a new location at the end of the month, said its principal.

According to the BH Online news portal, Mohd Zahid Mahmod the location of the deadly fire was temporary pending the completion of the new premise.

“This is our first tragedy,” he was quoted as saying by the portal.

He said the current location had housed 42 students, six teachers and two wardens.

Twenty-three students and handlers at the private tahfiz school at Jalan Datuk Keramat died following a predawn fire today.

These privately-operated tahfiz schools come under the jurisdiction of state religious authorities.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said this afternoon that some tahfiz schools resisted the introduction of fire and safety rules over suspicions that these were a form of interference.

