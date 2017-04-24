Primeworks Studios chief regrets slur to Watson Nyambek’s father

File picture of (from left) Watson Nyambek and Badrul Hisyam Manap. Primeworks Studios CEO Datuk Ahmad Izham Omar today met Watson to apologise for the slur against the former national sprinter’s late father. — Malay Mail picMIRI, April 24 — Primeworks Studios CEO Datuk Ahmad Izham Omar today met Watson Nyambek to apologise for the slur against the former national sprinter’s late father and pledged never again to make jokes of a sensitive nature that can offend any race, according to The Star Online.

Expressing his sincere apologies “for the incident that should not have happened at all”, Ahmad Izham said, “We admit our mistake. We should have been more sensitive and not made jokes that can offend any race. We will review our programmes and scrap such form of comedy if necessary.”

Ahmad Izham led a delegation of production crew and TV presenter Azizul Ammar Abu Hassan from the Sukan Tak Sentral programme met the former athlete here today in a closed-door meeting to apologise for the controversy.

“On behalf of our station’s management and also TV3 and TV9, I am here to apologise to Watson and family and the people of Sarawak for the offensive remarks that was made by our TV presenter,” Ahmad Izham said.

“The presenter has apologised personally to Watson and has been suspended indefinitely,” he added, as quoted by the portal.

The production crew for the show has also been suspended and Primeworks is considering scrapping the programme altogether.

The programme’s presenter Azizul also apologise to Watson in a post on Instagram, writing, ““I humbly apologise to Watson Nyambek’s family as I unconsciously derided the good name of his father.

“I respect our national athlete for his successes that have elevated Malaysia’s name in the international scene.”

Watson said he will leave the matter to the police as he had already lodged a report, while Primeworks Studios said the station will cooperate in the probe.