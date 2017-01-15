Prime Minister to question youths for inputs on TN50

Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (pictured) said the prime minster would take a ‘vice versa’ approach during the dialogue session with young people to obtain inputs for the TN50 programme.PUTRAJAYA, Jan 14 — Unlike normally, the dialogue session with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak on National Transformation (TN50) this Thursday (Jan 19) will instead witness the prime minister questioning the young people to obtain inputs and suggestions on the transformation.

Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the ‘vice versa’ approach where the prime minister would be the one forwarding questions during the dialogue session was in tandem with the approach and principles of TN50 to obtain inputs from the people.

“This is a process where we listen (to the people), and not the people listening to us.

“If the process is from the top to down, we can have a normal dialogue session, the youths ask questions and the PM (Prime Minister) answers,” he said during an interview with the media on TN50 at his office in Putrajaya.

TN50, mooted by Najib, is a futuristic policy to map the direction of the country in the next 30 years after 2020. It would begin with the participation of the young generation through national discourses as decided by the Cabinet and would be handled by the Youth and Sports Ministry.

Khairy said 500 youths, comprising all youth communities representing all states in the country had been selected for the dialogue to be held at Universiti Malaya.

He said the TN50 dialogue session would also be held at the state-level to gather the views and hear the voice of the country’s 1.5 million young people throughout the year.

The government, he said, was serious to listen to all the views of the young generation before they would be evaluated and documented into part of the country’s 30-year direction plan.

He suggested that the discourses on TN50 be used as a platform to discuss problems facing the country over the next 30 years as problems facing the country today could be discussed at other forums.

“We will listen all. We will document all their views. The views and suggestions will be selected, where those we think are relevant based on the challenges that the country will face in the next 30 years.

“Certainly, we will get views which are critical, negative, (but) we will accept (all), because it is a public engagement.

“We cannot choose which views to listen to and what to not listen,” he added.

Khairy said a summary in the form of a policy document on TN50 would be announced end of next year.

He said after compiling all the views and suggestions this year, the discussion session on TN50 next year would be more focus and involve ‘specialists’.

The views and suggestions would be fine-tuned by specialists in the relevant fields to see if they are realistic or not for Malaysia, he added.

Khairy dismissed the perception by some quarters that TN50 is a programme that is political in nature in view of the coming general election, which is expected to be held this year.

“We do not know who is going to be the government in 2050, but if this process comes from the rakyat, they (government in 2025) cannot dismiss it because this is an outcome of a discussion with the people.

“To me, the way we do it also shows it is not political,” he added. — Bernama