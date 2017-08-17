Primary school teacher charged with sexual crime against nine-year-old boy

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 17 — A male teacher of a primary school was charged in the Special Court For Sexual Crimes Against Children today with committing sexual physical contact on a nine-year-old male student.

The 27-year-old teacher, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He was charged with committing the offence by hugging and kissing the boy in a toilet of a school in Petaling Jaya between August 2016 and July 17 this year.

The charge, under Section 14 of the Sexual offences Against Children Act 2017, read together with Section 16, carries an imprisonment for up to 25 years and whipping, if found guilty.

Judge Yong Zarida Sazali allowed the accused, represented by lawyer Farhan Read, bail of RM10,000 in one surety and also ordered him to not intimidate or go near the victim or his family members until disposal of the case.

He was also ordered to report himself at the nearest police station every month and to surrender his passport to the court.

The court set Sept 25 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecution, represented by deputy public prosecutor Nordalina Ali, did not offer bail on grounds that the offence was serious and involved a nine-year-old victim.

“The accused is a teacher when the victim is schooling. If bail is allowed, it is feared that the accused will intimidate the prosecution witnesses, especially the victim and his parents,” she said.

Farhan, however, requested for his client to be allowed bail of RM10,000 and told the court that his (accused) parents were prepared to post the bail.

He said the accused, who lived with his parents, received a monthly salary of RM1,600. ― Bernama