Prices of seven Christmas controlled items in Perak cheaper this year

State KPDNKK deputy director Shamsul Nizam Khalil (second right) examining the price of green peppers at the Aeon Big shopping mall in Ipoh December 23, 2017. ― Pictures by Farhan NajibIPOH, Dec 23 — Prices of seven essential items under the Perak Domestic Trade, Consumerism and Cooperatives Department's (KPDNKK) Christmas price control scheme are cheaper this year compared to 2016.

These items include live, standard- and super-grade chicken, turkey, and three grades of chicken eggs.

State KPDNKK deputy director Shamsul Nizam Khalil said 11 items are protected under the department’s Christmas price control scheme this year.

From this list, he said both imported and local mutton prices showed an increase since Christmas 2016, while the prices of tomatoes and green peppers remained the same.

“The price control scheme will be implemented for five days between Dec 23 and 27,” he told a press conference at the Aeon Big shopping mall here today.

“Prices for each state are set based on the current market situation at the time. For instance, imported goods which are influenced by prices in the country of origin and the currency rate.

“Happily for consumers, most of the controlled goods are cheaper this Christmas,” he added.

State KPDNKK deputy director Shamsul Nizam Khalil (right) examining the price of chicken at the Aeon Big shopping mall in Ipoh December 23, 2017.During the period in which the scheme is enforced, traders must not sell controlled goods at prices exceeding the ceiling set by the government.

They must also place a special pink tag on the controlled price items to differentiate them from other items.

Shamsul said 213 officers would be carrying out inspections state-wide to ensure that traders adhere to these rules.

He stressed that traders who flout the law would face strict legal action under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

If found guilty of exceeding the maximum prices, individuals could face a fine of up to RM100,000, up to three years in jail or both; or a compound of up to RM50,000.

Companies can be fined up to RM500,000 or slapped with up to RM250,000 in compounds.

“We will not compromise with those who break the law. In fact, we urge traders to sell these items at prices that are even lower than the maximum rates,” Shamsul said.