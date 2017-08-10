Preparations begin for Johor royal wedding

Tunku Tun Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Ibrahim and Dennis Muhammad Abdullah pose in an official photograph that was released July 23, 2017, ahead of their wedding on August 14, 2017. — Bernama picJOHOR BARU, Aug 10 — Final preparations have begun for the wedding of Johor Princess Tunku Tun Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Ibrahim and Dutch-born Dennis Muhammad Abdullah on Aug 14 at Istana Besar here.

In a statement today, the Royal Press Office said the wedding celebrations had begun on Wednesday (Aug 8) with the official “Istiadat Meletak Kerja” (Initiation Ceremony) within the grounds of the palace, which have since taken on a festive atmosphere with coloured buntings and beautiful manicured flowers and decorations.

Tonight, a Tahlil, Doa Selamat and Yasin recital event will be held at Pasir Pelangi Mosque, which is expected to be attended by most members of the Johor Royal Family.

The royal couple’s betrothal ceremony will be held at 10 am on Aug 14 at Istana Bukit Serene, followed by the ‘Akad Nikah’ (solemnisation) ceremony.

The Sultan of Johor has consented for the State Mufti Datuk Muhammad Tahrir Shamsudin to conduct the solemnisation as his official representative.

The ‘Bersanding’ (sitting-in-state) ceremony will be held at 8 pm the same day at the Throne Room of the Istana Besar.

The ceremony, however, is restricted to members of the royal family and their distinguished guests.

Other guests will be able to watch the ceremony from the giant screens in elegant white canopies erected outside the grand staircase leading up to the 151-year old palace.

For the general public, two LED screens have also been put up at Dataran Bandaraya Johor Baru and the Johor Baru City Council building for them to watch the auspicious ceremony. — Bernama