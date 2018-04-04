Kuala Lumpur 34°C, Mostly Cloudy

Premature for EC to ban Pakatan from using Dr M’s photos, DAP MP says

By Opalyn Mok

Wednesday April 4, 2018
02:27 PM GMT+8

Yesterday, DAP organising secretary Anthony Loke said PH will not be allowed to use Dr Mahathir’s pictures in its campaign posters because PH is not formally registered with the RoS as a coalition. ― Picture by Miera ZulyanaYesterday, DAP organising secretary Anthony Loke said PH will not be allowed to use Dr Mahathir’s pictures in its campaign posters because PH is not formally registered with the RoS as a coalition. ― Picture by Miera ZulyanaGEORGE TOWN, April 4 — It is premature for the Election Commission (EC) to ban the use of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s photos in Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) campaign materials, DAP Deputy National Chairman Gobind Singh Deo said.

The Puchong MP said PH’s application for a court order to compel the Registrar of Societies (RoS) to register PH will be heard in court tomorrow.

“The court decision on this is expected tomorrow so why did EC make such a decision without taking into account the possible court decision?” he asked.

He said the EC should respect the due process of the court by waiting for its decision.

“If we get an order for RoS to register PH, this means we can use Mahathir’s photo as a prime minister candidate for PH,” he said.

Gobind, who is also the PH legal bureau chief, said there are no laws that allow the EC to make such a decision now.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said it was unfair for EC to stop PH from using Dr Mahathir’s photos.

“We are fighting with our hands tied, our mouths sealed, this is not a fair playing field,” he said.

Yesterday, DAP organising secretary Anthony Loke said PH will not be allowed to use Dr Mahathir’s pictures in its campaign posters because PH is not formally registered with the RoS as a coalition.

