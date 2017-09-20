Pregnant woman willing to live in hut for husband

KUALA NERANG, Sept 20 — A six-month pregnant woman is willing to set aside comfort and personal interest just so she could live with her husband and three children in a bamboo flooring hut, with no walls and doors in a rubber plantation in Kampung Kuala Tualak here.

Nur Hidayah Roslizam, 23, who is from Penang, said she and her husband, Mohd Ridzuan Yaakob, 26, from Kampung Baru Tualak here decided to live in the hut to make it easier for him to work as a rubber tapper and to go to the nearby forest to collect petai.

“Before this, we lived with my mother-in-law but we had to move out because my husband’s siblings also live there. Then we rented a house, but it lasted hardly a month because we decided to stay here,” she told reporters when met at the hut.

The family received a visit from Kuala Nerang assemblyman Datuk Badrol Hisham Hashim who is also Kedah Housing and Local Government, Water Supply, Water Resources and Energy Committee chairman.

Nur Hidayah said they had been living in the hut, located on a hill slope about three kilometres from the nearest main road, for nearly a year.

Nur Hidayah, who is unemployed, said her husband’s income, between RM600 and RM700 per month was used for their daily expenses and to support their children, aged between one and a half and six.

The electricity supply came from a generator and they obtained water from a well, she added.

Meanwhile, Badrol Hisham said the family was offered a house under the People’s Housing Project (PPR) but Mohd Ridzuan declined the offer.

He said the committee was planning to build a more comfortable home for the family at a safer site soon. — Bernama