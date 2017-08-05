Pregnant woman delivers baby in Grab car

According to a report, a woman delivered her baby in the seat of a Grab car on Thursday night. — Picture by Grab via TODAYKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 ― A pregnant woman has delivered her baby in the seat of a Grab car while being driven to the hospital, according to a report in The Star.

Grab driver Grace Nesamani Raju said that the mother delivered her baby at the back seat of the car while she was driving the mother, her husband, and their friend from Bukit Bintang to Sentul on Thursday night.

She said that her passenger’s water broke during the drive even though the delivery was not due for another week.

She then rushed past peak hour traffic to turn what would be a “long drive” to reach the medical centre in 30 minutes.

“The minute I stopped the car at the entrance, the baby was already out, right in front of the hospital,” he said.

The baby boy was born healthy and the mother was also healthy, according to the report.

Nurses attended to them and took them inside for medical care, while Grace cleaned the car before heading back home.

The woman’s family had conveyed their thanks to Grace via Grab.