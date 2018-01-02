Pregnant woman and lover charged with abusing three children

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — A woman, who is three-month pregnant with her fourth child, and her lover pleaded guilty in the Ampang Sessions Court here today to a charge of abusing her three children, including a 10-month old daughter.

Judge Azrul Darus set Feb 5 for sentencing pending medical reports on the victims.

The woman, aged 22, and Muhammad Zulfikar Rizal Affendy, 26, both unemployed, were jointly charged with abusing and neglecting the children, comprising two girls, aged five years and the baby, and a three-year-old boy, at a premises in Jalan Pandan 3/10, Pandan Jaya here between Nov 16 and Dec 21 last year.

They were charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the child Act 2001, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, and faced an imprisonment for up to 20 years, or fine, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Norhashimah Hashim , who prosecuted, did not offer bail for both accused, and lawyer, Kelvinder Singh Sindhu, who represented both accused, did not object as both his clients had no bailor. — Bernama