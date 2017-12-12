Pre-school at SJKTs proves govt’s commitment to early childhood education, says deputy minister

KULAI, Dec 12 — The government is committed to creating more opportunities for early childhood education through the construction of pre-school classrooms in Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKTs) throughout Malaysia.

Deputy Education Minister Datuk P. Kamalanathan said 50 pre-school classrooms would be built nationwide with 14 of them being built in nine SJKTs in Johor.

A sum of RM200,000 is allocated for each classroom and this is one of the government’s efforts in creating an early childhood education in SJKTs throughout the country, he told reporters after opening a new building and ground-breaking ceremony at SJKT Ladang Kulai Besar, here today.

Kamalanathan said the pre-school classrooms are expected to be completed within three months and each class can accommodate up to 25 students.

A total of seven pre-school classrooms will be built at SJKTs in Negeri Sembilan involving RM1.4 million, namely at SJKT Bandar Springhill, SJKT Jalan Lobak and SJKT Rantau with two classrooms each and one at SJKT Chembong.

He said the remaining classrooms would be built in 33 schools that have been identified throughout the country. — Bernama