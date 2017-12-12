Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Pre-school at SJKTs proves govt’s commitment to early childhood education, says deputy minister

Tuesday December 12, 2017
11:10 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Trump blames Democrats for false harassment accusationsTrump blames Democrats for false harassment accusations

Diver Wendy Ng fails SEA Games doping test, to lose gold medalsDiver Wendy Ng fails SEA Games doping test, to lose gold medals

The Edit: Furry, wide-eyed Porgs, adorable or deplorable?The Edit: Furry, wide-eyed Porgs, adorable or deplorable?

Donnarumma claiming ‘moral abuse’ to cancel Milan contractDonnarumma claiming ‘moral abuse’ to cancel Milan contract

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KULAI, Dec 12 — The government is committed to creating more opportunities for early childhood education through the construction of pre-school classrooms in Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKTs) throughout Malaysia.

Deputy Education Minister Datuk P. Kamalanathan said 50 pre-school classrooms would be built nationwide with 14 of them being built in nine SJKTs in Johor.

A sum of RM200,000 is allocated for each classroom and this is one of the government’s efforts in creating an early childhood education in SJKTs throughout the country, he told reporters after opening a new building and ground-breaking ceremony at SJKT Ladang Kulai Besar, here today.

Kamalanathan said the pre-school classrooms are expected to be completed within three months and each class can accommodate up to 25 students.

A total of seven pre-school classrooms will be built at SJKTs in Negeri Sembilan involving RM1.4 million, namely at SJKT Bandar Springhill, SJKT Jalan Lobak and SJKT Rantau with two classrooms each and one at SJKT Chembong.

He said the remaining classrooms would be built in 33 schools that have been identified throughout the country. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline