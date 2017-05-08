Prasarana’s subsidiary COO, wife released on MACC bail

PUTRAJAYA, May 8 — The chief operating officer (COO) of Prasarana Malaysia Bhd’s subsidiary and his wife who have been remanded since Thursday to facilitate in the investigation into the case of alleged abuse of position and accepting bribe for personal gain, have been released today.

According to Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) spokesman, Magistrate Nik Isfahanie Tasnim Wan Ab Rahman allowed the couple, aged 54 and 50, to be released on MACC bail of RM20,000 with one surety each.

It was reported that the COO had allegedly accepted bribe of RM600,000 to approve several bus supply, bus spare parts and bus repair projects since 2013, and that the money were deposited into his wife’s bank account.

The case is being investigated under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009, which provides a maximum jail term of 20 years and fine of up to five times the value of the bribe, if convicted. — Bernama