Prasarana eyes RM1b revenue in 2017

Azmi said the company aimed to improve its non-fare revenue to 30 per cent this year from 20 per cent currently. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — Prasarana Malaysia Bhd targets to rake in RM1 billion in revenue this year, riding on improved contribution from non-fare segment such as commercial activities and transit-oriented developments within the Klang Valley.

Its president and group chief executive officer Datuk Azmi Abdul Aziz said the company aimed to improve its non-fare revenue to 30 per cent this year from 20 per cent currently.

The target was in tandem with the group's long-term plan for the segment to contribute 50 per cent to revenue by 2020, he told reporters at the group's briefing on its transformation plan here, today.

"The light rail transit (LRT) and monorail stations will be transformed to be transit-oriented developments with more retail offerings such as convenience services and products, as well as other retail attractions," he added.

Prasarana is one of the largest public transport companies in Malaysia, and its main operations are via Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd and Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd.

It is the asset owner and operator of Malaysia's two LRT network (Kelana Jaya Line and Ampang/Sri Petaling Line), the Kuala Lumpur Monorail, as well as the Sunway Bus Rapid Transit.

In December 2016, Prasarana under its service brand RapidKL was appointed as the official operator of the first Mass Rapid Transit services in the Klang Valley. — Bernama