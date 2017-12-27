Prasarana extends LRT, Monorail, MRT, BRT, Rapid KL services for New Year 2018

For the Monorail, operations at Bukit Bintang station will end at 1am while the Bukit Bintang, Mutiara Damansara and Pasar Seni MRT services will also end at the same time. — Malay Mail picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — The operating hours of Light Rail Transit (LRT), the Monorail, Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), Rapid Transit Bus (BRT) and Rapid KL Bus services to some stations will be extended until 2am on Monday to accommodate users welcoming New Year 2018.

The Kelana Jaya LRT services for the KLCC and Masjid Jamek stations will be extended until 2am while the Pasar Seni, Ampang Park and USJ7 stations will end at 1am.

“The Masjid Jamek and Bandaraya stations for the Seri Petaling LRT route will end its service at 2am,” said a statement issued by Prasarana.

The BRT service for Mentari, SunMed, SunU-Monash, South Quay-USJ 1 and USJ 7 stations will cease operation at 1am while Sunway Lagoon and Sunway-Setia Jaya stations will end at 2am.

The last Rapid KL bus will depart at 2am for routes 751 ((Pasar Seni-Taman Sri Muda), 772 (Pasar Seni-Subang Suria), 780 (Pasar Seni-Kota Damansara), 300 (Mushi Abdullah-Pandan Mewah), 640 (Pasar Seni-Taman Sentosa), 450 (Lebuh Pudu-Terminal Kajang), 220 (Munshi Abdullah-Taman Melawati), 180 (Pasar Seni-Taman Dato Senu), 173 (Medan Pasar-Taman Jasa Utama) dan 600 (Pasar Seni-Puchong Utama).

Prasarana advised city residents attending new year’s eve events to use My Rapid or Touch n Go cards for travel, car park facilities at Park & Ride, and to comply with the authorities’ instructions. — Bernama