Prasarana: Elderly, students also get Merdeka discounts

Passengers entering an MRT train after the Automatic Platform Gates (APG) slide open. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 19 ― Senior citizens and students will enjoy a further 50 per cent discount on their already reduced rates until August 31 on all rail lines operated by Prasarana, the public transport operator said.

A spokesman also confirmed that the 50 per cent fare discount from now until August 31 announced by the prime minister for all Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), Light Rail Transit (LRT), monorail rides was applicable to both cash and cashless payments.

Senior citizens, students with identification cards and disabled persons that are registered with the Social Welfare Department already enjoy a 50 per cent discount in fares when they buy concession tokens or when they use their concession cards

But with the temporary 50 per cent discount in place, their already discounted fares will be further halved until the end of August.

“They only pay 25 per cent of the actual fare,” a Prasarana spokesman told Malay Mail Online when contacted yesterday.

On Monday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak announced the half-price fares until August 31 when launching the second phase of the MRT Sungai Buloh-Kajang (SBK) line.

The undiscounted fare for end-to-end travel from Sungai Buloh to Kajang costs RM6.40 for those who use cash to buy tokens, while the cashless option of using a Touch N' Go card will cost passengers RM5.50 for the same trip.

Using the discounted fare pricing until August 31, the calculated fares for the same trip lasting 84 minutes and covering 31 stations for non-concession MRT passengers using tokens will cost RM3.20, while concession token buyers would pay RM1.60.

The full fare table for the undiscounted prices on the MRT SBK line can be found here under the Train Tickets and Fares heading.