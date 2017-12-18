Prasarana auxiliary police apprehend sexual harassment suspects

Suspects in three cases of sexual harassment were nabbed not long after the alleged victims reported the incidents to Prasarana auxiliary personnel on duty. — File picture by Miera Zulyana Abdul RahmanKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Prasarana Malaysia Berhad auxiliary police received four reports of sexual harassment on its RapidKL routes on Thursday.

Prasarana Group Communications and Strategic Marketing chief Lim Jin Aun said the suspects in three of the cases were nabbed not long after the alleged victims reported the incidents to the auxiliary personnel on duty.

He said the fourth suspect managed to flee after being pursued by auxiliary personnel who sprang into action upon receiving the report from the alleged victim.

“Nevertheless, we have already identified the suspect through the CCTV footage and handed over the recording to police to facilitate the investigation.

“We have met the victims and assured them that the incidents would be thoroughly investigated,” he said in a statement today.

He said Prasarana detained 21 individuals this year for alleged sexual harassment and 13 others for disturbing passengers inside the trains. — Bernama