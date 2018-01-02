Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Prasarana announces new CEO for Rapid Rail

Tuesday January 2, 2018
05:53 PM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — Prasarana Malaysia Bhd today announced the appointment of Muhammad Isom Azis as the Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd, replacing Datuk Zohari Sulaiman who joined MRT Corporation as Project Director for MRT Line 3.

Rapid Rail is a subsidiary of Prasarana.

In a statement, Prasarana said previously, Muhammad Isom was the Chief Operating Officer of MRT Sungai Buloh — Kajang (MRT SBK) Line.

Muhammad Isom said the main focus of Rapid Rail would be to further promote its services as a cool, convenient and safe service for city folks and woo higher ridership especially during off-peak hours.

“We will continue to work closely with our stakeholders especially amongst the private sector to inject more life and to rejuvenate our stations and services,” he added. — Bernama

