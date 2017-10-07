PR1MA to embark on four more housing projects in Johor

Women check out the model of the apartment they wish to buy at the Sri Kampar, Perak People’s Housing Project (PR1MA), at Oasis, Ara Damansara May 6, 2017. PR1MA will build four more housing projects in Johor. — Bernama picISKANDAR PUTERI, Oct 7 — Perbadanan Perumahan Rakyat 1 Malaysia (PR1MA) will embark on four new projects in Johor involving 3,616 houses, in addition to existing projects here, said its Chief Executive Officer Datuk Abdul Mutalib Alias.

He said the projects will be built at Larkin Indah, Taman Pelangi Indah, Nusa Damai and Kota Tinggi here.

PR1MA Larkin Indah, as such, consists of 1,174 units of apartment and comes with common amenities such as clinic, gymnasium, kindergarten, multipurpose hall, nursery, playground, shops and surau while the PR1MA @ Kota Tinggi would see 625 landed houses while Taman Pelangi and Nusa Damai both are high rise houses.

All projects are opened for booking, he said in a statement here today.

“In line with PR1MA’s commitment to deliver homes with lifestyle and community concepts for homebuyers from the middle-income group (M40), the availability of these projects would address the increasing demand of fairly priced quality homes in the state,” he added.

Abdul Mutalib also said their existing projects which are situated at Tebrau and Bandar Layangkasa in Pasir Gudang here have received good responses from buyers.

“The PR1MA @ Tebrau recorded a take-up rate of 92 per cent (or 1,181 units) while the PR1MA @ Bandar Layangkasa has been fully taken up (475 units),” he added.

The six projects will have an estimated gross development value (GDV) of RM1.32 billion, Abdul Mutalib said.

As at end September this year, the Members of Corporation (MOC) of Perbadanan PR1MA has approved the development of 259,881 units of PR1MA homes nationwide, of which 141,661 are under various stages of construction.

Close to 1.5 million Malaysians have registered for PR1MA homes nationwide and as a result, a total of 11,944 units of PR1MA homes have been sold, to date, with an estimated gross development value of RM3 billion.

PR1MA is one of the exhibitors at the Ekspo Johor Berkemajuan 2017, which was launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak at Dataran Mahkota, Kota Iskandar, here today,

PR1MA will showcase 30 of their projects nationwide, involving more than 26,000 units of homes, that are open for sale at the PR1MA open day — “Ceriuh Bersama PR1MA”.

The fun-filled event will also serve as a one-stop-centre for potential buyers to gather all relevant information pertaining to PR1MA homes with the availability of PR1MA staff, representatives from financial institutions and relevant agencies to assist them with their queries.

Apart from the one-stop centre, visitors will also stand a chance to win attractive prizes by participating in the PR1MA Wheel of Fortune as well as the many family activities lined up. — Bernama