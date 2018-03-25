PPPMM, SKI to conduct census on foreigners in Malaysia

JOHOR BAHRU, March 25 — Pertubuhan Penyatuan Pembelaan Melayu Malaysia (PPPMM), a non-governmental organisation and Sekretariat Khidmat Imigran, on organising dealing with migrant affairs, will be conducting a census to find out the actual number of foreigners and refugees in the country.

SKI founder Amir Pasirin said the census which will be carried out after the 14th General Election (GE14) is aimed at collecting data and information on foreigners and refugees who enter the country either legally or otherwise.

He said the results of the census which are expected to be known as early as six months will help the government draw up ways to tackle the negative effects of huge numbers of foreigners in the country.

“There are currently almost 700 SKI and PPPMM members who are gathering data for the census,” he said.

Amir was speaking to reporters after signing a memorandum of understanding between SKI and PPPMM on the matter here today. — Bernama