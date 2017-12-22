PPIM activists to send representation to AGC for review of charges

KAJANG, Dec 22 — Malaysian Muslim Consumers Association (PPIM) activists Muhamad Yusof Azmi and Ali Salimin plan to send a representation to the Attorney-General’s Chamber for a review of the charges for trespassing and mischief made against them.

The Magistrate’s Court here was informed about this by their lawyer Mohd Fadhly Yaacob when the matter came up for mention today.

“I have just received the documents (on the case). I have to study the documents and seek instruction from my clients on the possibility of us sending a representation for a review of the charges,” he said.

Deputy public prosecutor Megat Mahathir Megat Tharih Afendi, who prosecuted, did not object.

Following which, Magistrate Nor Afidah Idris set Jan 23 next year for mention and case management.

Last Oct 24, Muhamad Yusof, who is PPIM Special Action Unit director, and Ali, who is its operations head, pleaded not guilty to both charges.

They were charged with having jointly conspired to commit mischief by breaking the padlock to a vehicle store belonging to AGR Auto Trade Sdn Bhd at Lot 1926A Sungai Sikamat, Jalan Cheras Batu 13 here, at 3.30pm last July 10.

The charge, under Section 427 of the Penal Code and read together with section 109 of the same law, provides an imprisonment for up to five years, or with fine, or both, if found guilty.

The two men also pleaded not guilty to a charge made under Section 447 of the Penal Code with criminal trespassing into the same place between 3.30pm and 7.30pm on the same day.

They faced an imprisonment for up to three months, or fine of up to RM3,000, or both, if found guilty of committing the offence. — Bernama